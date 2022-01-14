Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600,811 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.70% of CBIZ worth $45,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 5,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.