Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,863 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.47% of Autohome worth $87,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 198.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.37. 8,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

