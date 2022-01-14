McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.