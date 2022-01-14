Mchain Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $44,292.18 and approximately $22.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,139,850 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

