Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.59 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

