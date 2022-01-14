Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Continental Resources stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

