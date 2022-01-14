Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.