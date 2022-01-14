Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.