Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CureVac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

CVAC stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. CureVac has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

