Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 11.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price traded up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.65. 108,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,019,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

