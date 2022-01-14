Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head to Head Contrast

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.06 -$817.12 million $0.29 56.38 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 16.49 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cars.com and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.