Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $59.20. 19,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
