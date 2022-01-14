Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $59.20. 19,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

