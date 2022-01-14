Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Price Target Lowered to $2.05 at Piper Sandler

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.27 to $2.05 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 53,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Metromile has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Metromile during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

