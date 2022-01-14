M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NVR by 66.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVR by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 109.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NVR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,692.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,950.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,543.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5,206.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.