MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $23.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTG. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 421.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

