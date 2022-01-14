MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up to $44.25

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $46.03. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 37,766 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

