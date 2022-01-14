Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,900 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 433,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,213,668. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $3,907,947 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.