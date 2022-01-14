Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day moving average is $307.59. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.