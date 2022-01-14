Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 22%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s share price was up 22% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

