Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.88.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,324. Middleby has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.