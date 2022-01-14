MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $79.08 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $79.08 million and $180,277.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $7.32 or 0.00016883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00328295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,809,306 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

