Minereum Price Hits $0.0428 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $613,480.01 and $32,807.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,327,138 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

