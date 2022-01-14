Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 40.72%.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.