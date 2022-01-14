Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

