Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,265 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 165.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 176,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PG&E by 40.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 156,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,153. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

