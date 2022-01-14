Moelis & Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of MC stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.