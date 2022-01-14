Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

MOGO stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

