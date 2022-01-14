Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 31,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
