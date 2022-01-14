Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 31,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

