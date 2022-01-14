Monero Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,919.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $9,919.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00530760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

