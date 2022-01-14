MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $556.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $390.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.24. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

