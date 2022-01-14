Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 343,593 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $1,605,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

