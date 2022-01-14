Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,921,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $78.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

