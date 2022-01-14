Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

