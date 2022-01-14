Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 65.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.52 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

