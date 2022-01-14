Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.08.

NYSE:FRC opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

