Morgan Stanley Increases Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Price Target to SEK 251

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.