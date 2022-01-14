Morgan Stanley Increases Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Price Target to SEK 251

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

