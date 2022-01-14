Morgan Stanley Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $149.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

