Morgan Stanley Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $24.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

