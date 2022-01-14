MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of MOR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,460. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

