Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRPLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

