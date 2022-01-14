MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSA. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.91 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.