Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

