Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 239.3% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MURGY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 33,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.73.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.