Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The company has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

