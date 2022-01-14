Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,449. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

