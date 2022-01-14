Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

