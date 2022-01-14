Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.56 on Friday, reaching $593.33. 55,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. The firm has a market cap of $233.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

