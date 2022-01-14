Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,194,000 after buying an additional 115,480 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 157,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,759. The stock has a market cap of $442.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

