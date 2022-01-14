Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Critical Review

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 316.23 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $568.10 million 5.45 $6.22 million $0.50 129.86

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 3.93% -11.81% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mynaric and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogent Communications 2 0 4 0 2.33

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.56%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Mynaric on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

