Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the December 15th total of 710,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth $393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Shares of Naked Brand Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.